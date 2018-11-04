Nadra to launch online facility for Housing Scheme from next week

Islamabad : National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will introduce online form submission facility for ‘New Pakistan Housing Scheme’ during the next week to facilitate the citizens.

"The decision of providing online facility has been taken by NADRA considering the difficulties being faced by common citizens in form submission for this housing scheme," Director NADRA, Islamabad, Rizwan Haider said on Saturday.

"It is highest priority of NADRA to make the application process more convenient through giving facility of online application portal so that maximum number of people in far flung areas can get easy access to the form submission facility".

Talking to a TV channel, he said NADRA has enhanced its network of mobile registration vans (MRVs) in rural areas to facilitate masses for correction of New housing scheme forms and for further guidelines.

NADRA had dispatched three MRVs to rural areas after the new directions.

He lauded the services of department and said round the clock employees are working to fulfil the needs of poor masses and on daily basis we are getting 5,000 to 6,000 application forms and timing of employees was also enhanced from morning till late night at 11 p.m..

He further welcomed the housing programme of PTI Government, saying it has sparked widespread jubilation among poor and low income groups in all provinces including federal capital of Islamabad city.

Rizwan Haider said it will help reduce pressure of people in cities coming for housing and will get affordable houses near their doorsteps, he added.

He expressed the hope that all deserving people will get affordable houses under this scheme through following merit strictly.

In a question, he said long queues of aspiring applicants were witnessed outside the NADRA centres for submission of forms, in the federal capital.

Housing is the basic and fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan and with the construction of such a large number of affordable houses for ordinary citizens and poor segments of the society, the problem of shortage of housing facility in the country will be addressed, he said.

He explained, candidates will be required to submit Rs250 along with the form, and can also submit a photocopy of the form, provided they have given complete and clear information.

Only one person per family will be eligible to apply for the scheme, and preference will be given to candidates who do not own property in Pakistan, he added. Initially, the project was launched in seven districts including Islamabad, Quetta, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Swat, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.