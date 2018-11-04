Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Lahore

A
APP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nadra to launch online facility for Housing Scheme from next week

Islamabad : National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will introduce online form submission facility for ‘New Pakistan Housing Scheme’ during the next week to facilitate the citizens.

"The decision of providing online facility has been taken by NADRA considering the difficulties being faced by common citizens in form submission for this housing scheme," Director NADRA, Islamabad, Rizwan Haider said on Saturday.

"It is highest priority of NADRA to make the application process more convenient through giving facility of online application portal so that maximum number of people in far flung areas can get easy access to the form submission facility".

Talking to a TV channel, he said NADRA has enhanced its network of mobile registration vans (MRVs) in rural areas to facilitate masses for correction of New housing scheme forms and for further guidelines.

NADRA had dispatched three MRVs to rural areas after the new directions.

He lauded the services of department and said round the clock employees are working to fulfil the needs of poor masses and on daily basis we are getting 5,000 to 6,000 application forms and timing of employees was also enhanced from morning till late night at 11 p.m..

He further welcomed the housing programme of PTI Government, saying it has sparked widespread jubilation among poor and low income groups in all provinces including federal capital of Islamabad city.

Rizwan Haider said it will help reduce pressure of people in cities coming for housing and will get affordable houses near their doorsteps, he added.

He expressed the hope that all deserving people will get affordable houses under this scheme through following merit strictly.

In a question, he said long queues of aspiring applicants were witnessed outside the NADRA centres for submission of forms, in the federal capital.

Housing is the basic and fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan and with the construction of such a large number of affordable houses for ordinary citizens and poor segments of the society, the problem of shortage of housing facility in the country will be addressed, he said.

He explained, candidates will be required to submit Rs250 along with the form, and can also submit a photocopy of the form, provided they have given complete and clear information.

Only one person per family will be eligible to apply for the scheme, and preference will be given to candidates who do not own property in Pakistan, he added. Initially, the project was launched in seven districts including Islamabad, Quetta, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Swat, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?