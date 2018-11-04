Mentally impaired man shot dead by Dolphin Force

LAHORE: An intellectually disabled man was shot dead in Lahore on Saturday by the personnel of Dolphin Force, the deceased's family alleged.

The incident occurred in Lahore's Sabzazar area, where Dolphin Force personnel arrived on two motorbikes and shot the youth, Umair, in the chest and leg. It left the family of the deceased and residents of the locality in utter shock. Umair's family said he was intellectually disabled and suffered from epilepsy, alleging the personnel of deliberately opening fire on him.

Police claimed that the deceased youngster had attacked the personnel with a knife.

The Superintendent Police Iqbal Town, Syed Ali Shah, said a man named Ismatullah had informed on police helpline 15 that a mentally challenged man was attacking the people. "When Dolphin Force personnel reached the site, the youngster attacked them with a knife injuring a personnel named Mubashir," Shah said.

The family of the deceased protested with his body near Babu Sabu Interchange and blocked Ring Road for traffic.

The eye-witnesses and relatives of the deceased said he was unarmed and the law enforcers could have easily taken hold of him. They questioned firing by the personnel.

Meanwhile, police arrested two members of the Dolphin Force and began investigating the case. The Deputy Inspector General Operations has also sought a report on the incident from SP Iqbal Town.