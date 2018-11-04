Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

World

AFP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sri Lanka rivals target defectors to end political crisis

COLOMBO: Attempts to win over MP defectors intensified in Sri Lanka’s constitutional crisis on Saturday amid growing pressure to let the suspended parliament hold a vote on the two rivals who each claim to be prime minister.

Ousted premier Ranil Wickremesinghe has refused to accept his sacking by President Maithripala Sirisena, who named former strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse in his place.

Rajapakse has eaten into Wickremesinghe’s majority amid warnings from pro-democracy and anti-corruption groups about the tactics being used.

A member of Wickremesinghe’s United National Party, S.B. Nawinna, became the latest to defect and was rewarded with the cultural affairs portfolio in Rajapakse’s government.

A deputy from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) party also switched sides and was made a deputy minister. "We are expecting a few more defections on Saturday," a source close to President Sirisena said.

At least three more deputies from the TNA, which has 16 in the 225-member parliament, are expected to go over to the Rajapakse.

The TNA has still said it will back a motion against Rajapakse that the UNP has submitted to be taken up when parliament does reconvene.

The TNA called Rajapakse’s appointment on October 26 "unconstitutional and illegal". A statement from the party added that the alliance had "decided to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against Rajapakse."

Tamil support is decisive for Wickremesinghe -- who has remained bunkered in the official prime minister’s residence since his sacking, seeking to bolster his numbers in the assembly.

According to latest counts, Wickremesinghe has 103 MPs while Rajapakse and Sirisena together have 100. Most of the 22 remaining MPs, including the TNA, are likely to oppose Rajapakse, observers said.

Huge amounts are reportedly being offered to defectors.

A UNP stalwart, Range Bandara, said this week he was offered $2.8 million to cross over and support Rajapakse.

The minority Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) party, which has seven lawmakers, said its members had also rejected offers to join the Sirisena-Rajapakse camp.

A pro-democracy movement urged MPs not to sell their votes and undermine the will of the people.

"We appeal to you not to allow parliament to be put up for sale. You have a responsibility to prevent Sri Lanka from being plunged further into a moral and ethical political abyss," the Movement for Democracy said.

It expressed alarm at ministerial positions being given for changing political loyalties. "We demand a stop to this culture of buying and selling votes," the group said.

The Transparency International anti-graft watchdog highlighted the country’s Bribery Act which made accepting and offering inducements a jailable offence.

The president suspended parliament for 20 days until November 16 after sacking Wickremesinghe, in a move to put off a parliamentary vote that would have gone against his choice for prime minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?