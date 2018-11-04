Sun November 04, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Share

Two cops arrested for ‘releasing suspect after receiving bribe’

A former station house officer (SHO) of the Sharea Noor Jahan police station and a head constable were arrested on Saturday for allegedly releasing an arrested suspect after receiving a bribe.

The former SHO, Rao Umair, and police head constable, Riaz Ahmed, were arrested by the Sharea Noor Jahan police.

An FIR No. 346/18 under Sections 412, 201 and 202/34 was registered against the ex-SHO and head constable on behalf of the incumbent SHO, Rao Muhammad Zaheer.

In his recorded statement, SHO Zaheer said he received a complaint against the two officials in which it was alleged that they had released a suspected robber shortly after his arrest.

SHO Zaheer claimed that when he called the two cops to the police station for questioning, they both confessed to their crime stating that they had arrested a key suspect, Rustam, in the case of a robbery incident at the Naya Nazimabad project office in Manghopir last month; however, they later released him after receiving a bribe of Rs400,000 from the suspect.

The police also claimed to have retrieved the bribe from the arrested cops. According to police officials, both the suspects have been suspended while further investigations are under way.

Police officials said Rustam was a key suspect in the case of theft of around Rs14 million from an office of the Naya Nazimabad project within the limits of the Manghopir police station. One of his suspected accomplices, Nasir Ahmed, had also been arrested by the Manghopir police last month.

