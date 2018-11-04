Moral science

My school used to conduct a weekly class on moral science. We were taught moral values and how to become a civilised person. We were taught to show courtesy on the road, to show respect to elders, to avoid littering and to respect the opinion of others.

However, with the passage of time, these classes were discontinued, giving rise to uncivilised, uncouth behaviour. While considering educational reforms, would it not be possible to reintroduce such classes at all levels?

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh ( Lahore )