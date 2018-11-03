PM should listen to protesters’ view point: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Senator Sirjaul Haq has impressed upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to behave as the chief executive of the country, listen to the protesters’ view point and present the government stance with arguments.

He was addressing a large rally held at Multan road to protest the Supreme Court decision acquitting Aasia Bibi of the charge of blasphemy. Thousands of people including aged and young, joined the rally.

The JI chief said that the PTI government had plunged the nation into a difficult situation as on one side, price hike was causing hardships for the people while on the other hand, there was an attempt to attack the faith of the masses.

Addressing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Sirajul Haq said that nobody had questioned the faith of chief justice but if the sessions court and the high court could give a wrong judgment, the apex court could also do the same.

He demanded that a larger Supreme Court bench be constituted to hear Aasia’s case afresh and till the decision of the bench, Aasia’s name be place on ECL.

Sirajul Haq said that the British Prime Minister had greeted her nation on the SC decision and the United Nations had also welcomed the decision, while the entire Muslim world was in a state of grief and shock.

He further said that all those seeking guidance from London and Washington and acting on the dictation of the IMF and the World Bank had ganged up against the Islamic laws especially the Blasphemy law.

He said the politicians who had been threatening to give tough time to the PTI government only to save their skin and their ill-gotten wealth were now offering their cooperation to the government against the blasphemy law.

The JI chief said that peaceful protest was going on right from Chitral to Karachi and it would continue till the time the Islamic provisions of the constitution including the Blasphemy law were fully secured and protected.

“We want to make it clear to the prime minister and the chief justice that this is not a political issue or an issue involving vote but it is a matter concerning our faith,” he said.

Addressing the rally, JI chief for central Punjab, Amirul Azeem, deplored that the people raising the slogan of the state of Madina had also sold themselves in the market of the West. Addressing the Information Minister, he said that the minister was talking of the writ of the state but he was not conscious of the writ of Allah Almighty that had made an example of all those who challenged it.