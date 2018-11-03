Agencies issued threat alert to JUI-F chief

PESHAWAR: The law enforcement agencies had issued threat alert to the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) Maulana Fazlur Rehman a couple of days back, a source told The News.

The chief of another faction of JUI, Maulana Samiul Haq was assassinated inside his house in Rawalpindi on Friday. There were reports that the JUI Fazal chief has also been alerted through an official letter recently.

“A letter was also sent to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman a couple of days back to restrict his movement and avoid participation in Peshawar rally due to threats to his life,” the source said.

The source said the letter sent to Maulana Fazal from the SSP Operations Peshawar Javed Iqbal advised the JUIF chief to avoid participation in rallies in the capital city. The letter stated that Maulana was on the list of the terrorists and his participation in Peshawar rally was not advisable.

The police force was also directed to increase security at event where Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to arrive and address the people. Threats alerts were issued in recent months to ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain.