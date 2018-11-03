Rabiul Awal moon sighting unlikely on 8th

Islamabad: The sighting of the moon of Rabiul Awal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, on November 8 is highly unlikely, forecasts the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

And if the forecast turns out to be true, then Rabiul Awal 12, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), will occur on November 21 (Wednesday).

The country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet on November 8 to sight the Rabiul Awal moon and examine the countrywide evidence of the sighting of the moon.

It will be assisted by the PMD, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.

According to Abdul Rashid, director at the PMD Climate Data Processing Centre, the new moon of Rabiul Awal 1440AH will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 21-02 PST on November 7.