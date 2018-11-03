CM seeks religious parties’ role in peace

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government fully believes in the finality of Prophethood of Holy Prophet (PBUH) adding that it is a part of our religious faith.

We are moving forward for betterment of the country and leaders of religious parties and scholars should also play their effective role in this regard, he further said. The chief minister stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office here Friday to review law and order in the City.

The meeting took a detailed review of law and order in Lahore and other parts of the province and reaffirmed its commitment to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens. The chief minister was also given briefing about law and order and security arrangements.

The chief minister said that ensuring a peaceful environment for the citizens is a fundamental responsibility of the State. Maintaining overall law and order in the society and protection of life and property of the people is our prime responsibility and every possible step was taken in this regard, he added. Supremacy of law should be ensured at every cost. The prevailing circumstances necessitate unusual steps. He directed that security of important places should be made stricter and necessary steps should be taken in line with the devised security plan.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government fully believes in the finality of Prophethood of Holy Prophet (PBUH) adding that it is a part of our religious faith. We want to deal with the situation with forbearance; and for that purpose, we are trying to move forward with cordial disposition, he maintained. There is a strong need to promote national unity and cohesion in the society and we all should continue playing our active role in this regard. We are moving forward for betterment of the country and leaders of religious parties and scholars should also play their effective role in this regard, he further said.

Indian brutalities: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned recent incidents of brutalities against hapless Kashmiris by India in occupied Kashmir. He expressed a deep grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth and extended sympathies to the heirs. He prayed for early recovery of the injured Kashmiris. He said that India has blatantly violated human rights in occupied Kashmir through state-sponsored terrorism but the Kashmiri youths have not let the freedom movement to diminish. India will have to grant right of self-determination to the Kashmiris, he added.

“We are standing with the Kashmiris and their diplomatic, political and moral support will be continued” the chief minister concluded.