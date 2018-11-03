Former ISI chief’s son escapes bid on life

ISLAMABAD: The son of former ISI chief Hameed Gul and Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) chief Abdullah Hamid Gul on Friday escaped an assassination attempt near the old Islamabad Airport by unknown attackers. He was ambushed by some unknown persons while coming back from Maulana Samiul Haq’s residence.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, “I was driving my jeep when two old cars came close to me, obstructing my car. I timely observed weapons in their hands so I drove my vehicle to the other side of the road median and the assailants could not chase me as they were stuck. I saw flames of gunshots through the rear mirror as they fired 7-8 bullets at me,” he added.

To a question, he said, the security agencies had informed him last year that he was on the hit-list of anti-state elements. “I have written letters to the Ministry of Interior and Home Department Punjab to inform them about the situation,” he added.