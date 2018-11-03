Sat November 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Maulana’s funeral at 2pm today

NOWSHERA: Hundreds of people crowded the Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, soon after hearing about the assassination of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq in Rawalpindi. The Maulana headed the Darul Uloom Haqqania, one of the biggest seminaries in Pakistan, since 1988.

"Local people and students of the Madrassa have gathered here. They are waiting for the JUI-S leaders to announce the future line of action," said an eyewitness when reached on phone. Earlier reports suggested the Namaz-i-Janaza would be held at Akora Khattak in Nowshera district at 2pm on Saturday (today).

The funeral time was later confirmed after consultation among the family members of the deceased and the JUI-S leadership. There were reports that the graduates of Darul Uloom Haqqania were preparing to reach Akora Khattak for the funeral. The madrassa students too were gearing up to welcome a large number of mourners.

The first party leader to confirm the death of Maulana Samiul Haq in the attempt on his life was Maulana Yousaf Shah, the provincial head of the JUI-S in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Initially, there were reports that he had been shot dead in Islamabad or Rawalpindi. Later, Maulana Samiul Haq's eldest son, Maulana Hamidul Haq, said his father had been stabbed to death. He said the Maulana’s blood-soaked body was found in his bedroom at the family's Rawalpindi home.

The Maulana used to spend time at both his Akora Khattak and Rawalpindi homes. Due to his illness in recent years, he often stayed at his Rawalpindi home for medical treatment. Sources said Maulana Samiul Haq would be laid to rest by the side of his father at Darul Uloom Haqqania.

