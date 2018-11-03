Willingness to work

On October 31, Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP co-chairman, showed willingness to work with the federal government to steer the country out of the present predicament and lead it towards the path of progress and prosperity. His unequivocal stand and reconciliatory approach deserves our accolades. If the history is anything to go by, the confrontational style of our politicians, the undue leg pulling, political wrangling and the tradition of settling old scores did more harm than any good and brought the country to this stage. The PPP co-chairman was right when he proposed that the short-term measures such as seeking a bailout package from the IMF or looking to our friendly countries for few billion dollars will not suffice to take the country out of the economic crunch.

Asif Ali Zardari’s statement will go a long way in defining the direction of the present government’s line of action. Our leadership will have to do away with the past follies in order to put the country on the path of economic stability.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali