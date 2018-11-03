Pakistan recall Hafeez, Imad for NZ one-dayers

KARACHI: Till a few weeks ago, Mohammad Hafeez’s international career seemed to be almost over.But after a successful return to Pakistan’s Test squad, the seasoned all-rounder is now back in the picture for next year’s ICC World Cup after he was included in the ODI line-up for the three-match series against New Zealand.

On Friday, the 38-year-old Hafeez was named in the 15-man squad for the ODI series which begins in Abu Dhabi from November 7. The decision which was announced by chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq comes in the wake of Pakistan’s disastrous showing in September’s Asia Cup in the UAE. Hafeez was overlooked for the six-nation contest in which Pakistan flopped miserably in their matches against India and Bangladesh.

All-rounder Imad wasim has also been recalled in the ODI squad. He hasn’t played a 50-over international in 2018.Misfiring pacer Mohammad Amir was axed from the line-up after a series of poor outings. Amir’s ouster from the one-day setup meaning he has now been dropped from all three formats this month.

The squad is otherwise largely unchanged from Pakistan’s Asia Cup side, with Shan Masood, included in that 16-man side (though he didn’t play any match) the only other played omitted. Asif Ali retains his place, while Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Hafeez are the three opening options named. Sahibzada Farhan, who averages over 53 in List A cricket in Pakistan and was included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand, has failed to earn a call-up to the 50-over side. Shaheen Afridi, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari are the four fast bowlers in the side, while Shadab Khan and Imad are the specialist spin options.

Despite their splendid T20I form over the past two years, Pakistan are coming off a disappointing Asia Cup tournament, where they failed to make the final after losing to Bangladesh in a must-win encounter. It was part of a trend of shaky performances throughout the competition in which they were soundly beaten by India twice, and only managed to squeak past Afghanistan in a final-over thriller.

Despite a superb record in Test cricket in the UAE, Pakistan have struggled there in ODI cricket ever since they relocated. In 61 ODIs there over the past decade, they have won 28 and lost 33. Excluding Sri Lanka, against whom they have won 12 of 15 encounters in the UAE, Pakistan’s record is an even more unflattering 16 wins and 30 losses. They have lost both series they played against New Zealand over that period, most recently in 2014, when the visitors triumphed 3-2.

The first two ODIs will be held in Abu Dhabi on 7 and 9 November, with the third to take place in Dubai on 13 November.

Pakistan’s squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari. —with inputs from agencies