November 02, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

LHC restrains NAB from arresting Hamza till 13th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday granted protective bail to opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz over his concerns that the NAB may arrest him on his appearance before it in connection with different investigations including Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) initiated against him.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi commenced proceedings on a plea of PML-N leader who feared being arrested by the NAB officials despite he had been cooperating with them and had provided all information required by the NAB. The court issued notice to NAB and restrained it from arresting Hamza Shahbaz till November 13.

Hamza along with his counsel appeared before the division bench. The counsel contended that NAB had initiated three different investigations against Hamza Shahbaz including PSPC. He pointed out that NAB had initiated investigation into matters which did not fall under its jurisdiction.

At this, the bench observed that the required information should be shared with NAB. Hamza’s counsel replied that his client is willing to appear before the NAB today (Friday) for investigations in three different cases.

He contended Hamza had been cooperating with the NAB officials and produced all possible record which it had required. He argued that the petitioner had apprehensions that the NAB would arrest him just like they did with his father (Shahbaz Sharif) on his appearance before the investigation team. Therefore, he asked the court to grant him protective bail and restrain NAB from arresting him. After hearing initial arguments, the division bench granted protective bail to Hamza till November 13 and directed him to deposit surety bonds of Rs10,00,000 each.

