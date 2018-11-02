No plan to file review petition or put Aasia’s name on ECL : PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has no plans to put Asia Bibi’s name of the Exit Control List (ECL), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) official account tweeted on Thursday.

“Federal government has no plan to put Aasia Bibi’s name on ECL or appeal for a review against the court’s verdict. A review petition is been filed by the concerned party which has nothing to do with the government” the tweet read.

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted that a protester had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court and demanded that Asia Bibi’s name be placed on the ECL. “Government has nothing to do with both these moves. Review Petition and its prayers are between SC and petitioner. PM’s position has been clear,” Mazari said.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry calling for a review of the court’s verdict acquitting Asia Bibi. In the review plea, the petitioner urged the court to have Asia Bibi put on the ECL and barred from leaving the country until a decision on the petition.