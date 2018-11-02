Schools to remain closed today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All Pakistan Private Schools Federation has announced all the private schools in Pakistan shall remain closed today (Friday) due to the security reasons. Kashif Mirza, APPSF President, said due to the reports of protests breaking out, schools still have been put on high alert. The transportation services have been suspended all over Pakistan. Owing to prevalent law and order, students are strictly advised to restrict their movement as a safety measure.
