Talks underway to end protest amicably: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, speaking on floor of the National Assembly on Thursday, while referring to the protest against the Supreme Court’s decision said that negotiations were underway with the agitators to resolve the matter amicably.

Afridi was confident that the nation would soon hear good news and maintained that they did not want the use of force against the protesters. He, however, said that no compromise would be made on the writ of the state adding that nobody would be allowed to establish a state within a state under the garb of religion in ‘Naya Pakistan’. “It is the responsibility of the state to protect the followers of every religion and sect,” he said and assured that full protection would be provided to Aasia Bibi and the judges. He also appreciated the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in support of the supremacy of law.

He said the government would also sit with the opposition parties to take them into confidence on the current situation. Responding to an earlier speech of PPP leader Khursheed Shah, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said it was for the first time in the country’s history that a strong and clear stand was taken by a prime minister that nobody would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to implement the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Aasia Bibi case saying the opposition parties should not do political point scoring on the matter rather they should sit with the government on matters of national interests.

The minister said the government was committed to maintaining law and order in the country. ”We are also holding dialogue with those who are ready to accept the rule of law,” he said. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad said the entire nation was perturbed over the current situation and it was looking towards parliament to find a way out. “We are all true followers and devotees of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) and can sacrifice our lives for the sanctity of the last Prophet (Peace Be upon Him),” he said.

Abdul Shakoor of JUI-F said the sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) is very dear to all the Muslims. He said love for the last Prophet (PBUH) is part of our faith. He said the current situation should be tackled amicably.

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema said the government should not be blamed for the current situation. “We have taken the requisite steps to maintain the law and order situation.” He ruled out any amendment to the blasphemy law, saying nobody can dare do so.

Mian Javed Latif of PML-N said force should not be used against the agitators and the current situation should be addressed through negotiations. He said deterioration of situation will not be in the country’s interest.