Aqeel to face Abid in tennis tourney final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top tennis player Aqeel Khan moved into the final of the 3rd Chairman POF Board Tennis Championship in Wah on Thursday.Aqeel will now face Abid Ali Akbar in the final on Friday (today).In the semi-finals, Aqeel defeated Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-4, while Abid overpowered Mohammad Shoaib 6-2,6-4.

Meanwhile in the semi-final of doubles’ event, the pair of Mohammad Abid and Waqas Malak defeated Muzammil and Mudassir 6-7(8), 6-3, 10-7. In the other semi-final, the duo of Aqeel and Abid Ali thrashed Heera Ashiq and Malik Rehman 6-3, 6-2.

In the semi-final of boys’ under-18 category, Huzaifa Rehman beat Nauman Aftab 6-0, 6-2, while Saqib Hayat won against Ahmad Asjad 6-4, 6-4.