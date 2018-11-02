Cricket fever

Learning from the mistakes committed in the Asia Cup, our cricket team has improved quite a great deal. It is laudable that the team has managed to win the Test and T20 series against the Australian team. After defeating the world champion in T20 matches, Pakistan is now the No 1 ranked T20 team. Now, the team has another T20 series against New Zealand. It has already won its first match. It is hoped that it will win all the three matches of the series.

Muhammad Umar Nizamani

Tando Qaiser

*****

The Pakistani cricket team performed exceptionally well against Australia. It didn’t only win the test series, but it also won all the three T20 matches against the current world champion. Australia is considered to be the world’s best team and defeating it is indeed a great achievement.

This win is likely to boost the team’s morale which will help them perform even better against New Zealand. But to defeat the Kiwis, the Pakistani team will have to be a tad fast and accurate in the areas of fielding, batting and bowling. Wishes of the entire nation are with the team. It is hoped that our men in green will make us proud once again.

Dr Saad

Mardan