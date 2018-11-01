PHF names 26 probables for WC training camp

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Wednesday announced names of 26 probables for the training camp for the forthcoming World Cup to be held in India later in November.

The camp will be held from November 2 at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore. The players are told to report to Hassan Sardar, Camp Commandant. Islahuddin, Chief Selector, announced the names for camp. The World Cup is to be held in Bhubaneswar, India from November 28 to December 16.

The players who have been asked to report to camp commandant are: Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Senior, Rashid Mehmood, M Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Mubashar Ali, Tasawar Abbas, M Rizwan Senior, M Toseeq Arshad, Ali Shan, M Umar Bhutta, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Shafqat Rasool, M Azfar Yaqoob, M Arslan Qadir, Ajaz Ahmad, M Irfan Junior, M Zubair, M Rizwan Junior, M Dilber, M Atiq Arshad, M Faisal Qadir, M Atif Mushtaq, Saran Bin Qamar.