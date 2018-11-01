Corruption major hurdle tosmooth working, says Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said from the last two months all major departments in Punjab government are working hectically on the 100-Day’s plan and after the approval of the chief minister it would be presented to the prime minister on November 7.

The minister expressed this while presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday in which ministers and secretaries of 14 different departments attended and briefed about their ministries’ work so far done in this regard. Speaking at the meeting, he said this plan would be reflection of aspirations of the masses and it would be also replicated in the coming five years of the PTI government. He said as per available resources best strategy is being evolved which would help a common man in his day to day life.

Abdul Aleem Khan said unfortunately in each major sector corruption done by the last government is a major hurdle in smooth working. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has great interest in introducing best policies in Punjab for the welfare of the masses and special instructions given by him are being implemented hundred per cent in this regard. He added that departments like health, education, agriculture, livestock and food are related to the common man’s day to day life and there is big room for development in each sector while minister concerned has prepared comprehensive recommendations for implementation of the plan.

In the meeting, the senior minister was told by education minister about the missing facilities in schools, computerised database and start of evening shift in all the schools. Minister Industries briefed about the vocational universities and industrial development. Health minister informed about the betterment being introduced in hospitals while Agriculture Minister briefed about the loans for farmers and subsidy being given through electronic ways. Secretaries of Livestock, Local Bodies, Housing, Women Development and other departments also briefed the session on their work done on 100 Days’ Plan. Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Murad Raas, Raja Yasir Hamayun, Rai Taimur Bhatti, Noman Langrial and Ashufa Riaz were present in the meeting.

UK DELEGATION: A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council (OPWC) UK visited the head office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and held talks with Vice Chairperson OPC Waseem Akhtar. Members of the delegation included Chairman Naeem Abbasi, Chief Coordinator Sheikh Hameed and Coordinator in Pakistanis Babar Abbass. VC OPC apprised the representatives of OPWC UK about the initiatives being taken for the welfare of expatriate Pakistanis by OPC. He said in order to better facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis, OPC Act is being amended and positive reforms are being introduced to further streamline the functions of the organization. Waseem Akhtar said in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, OPC is pursuing a comprehensive policy to provide maximum relief to Overseas Pakistanis. Members of visiting delegation congratulated Waseem Akhtar on his appointment as new VC OPC and hoped that under his guidance OPC will perform in an effective manner.