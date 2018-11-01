Agriculture dept announces guava yield contest

LAHORE: The Punjab government is going to organise a contest to promote guava yield in the province. The winners of the “Guava Yield Competition 2018-19” will be given agricultural machinery worth millions of rupees.

A spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department said the farmers belonging the districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Vehari, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar and Sargodha will be eligible to take part in the competition.

He said the quality of fruit must be free from pesticide residual effects. If MRL report will not be according to quality, the competitor will be out from the competition. The weight of fruit may range between 80gram and 200 gram.

Those who wanted to take part in the competition can get application forms from the office of assistant director, agriculture (Ext) or agriculture officer (Ext) during office hours. Application forms can also be downloaded from the website of the department, www.agripunjab.gov.pk. The photocopy of the application form will also be acceptable. Those intending to take part in the contest will have to accept all terms and conditions written on the application form. The farmers can submit their application form till November 10.