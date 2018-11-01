Newborn dies of suffocation in hospital

LAHORE: A newborn died of suffocation after a fire broke out at pediatric nursery of Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday. Upon being informed, rescuers reached the scene and extinguished fire. They said the fire erupted apparently due to short circuit. Due to fire, condition of five babies went critical due to suffocation. Two babies were shifted to the Services Hospital and other two to the Mayo Hospital while the fifth one could not survive.