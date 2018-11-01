Five labourers killed in Gwadar firing

GWADAR: Five labourers were killed and three others injured in firing of unknown armed men here on Wednesday, security sources said. The security forces informed the incident took place in the Ganz area of Jewani in district Gwadar where unidentified armed men attacked labourers of a private company engaged in a development project. Five labourers, including two hailing from Karachi, were killed in the firing while three others were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital in Gwadar. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unknown assailants and an investigation was underway.