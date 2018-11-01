Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ATC awards life term to six, acquits one in kidnapping case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded life sentence to six men, Asghar Ali, Mukhtiar Ali, Danish and others, who had been charged with kidnapping for ransom, possessing illegal arms and police encounter.

However, a suspect, Muhammad Ali, was acquitted as the prosecution failed to establish his guilt.

According to the prosecution, Asghar, Mukhtiar, Danish, Muhammad Ali and others had kidnapped a citizen in 2015 within the limits of the Saeedabad police station. The kidnappers demanded Rs500,000 in ransom, the prosecution claimed, adding that the accused freed the citizen when the police chased them.

They were arrested after a brief encounter by the chasing police team who also seized illegal arms from their possession, the prosecution maintained. The ATC mentioned in the verdict that charges against six men, including Asghar, Mukhtiar and Danish, were proved by the prosecution and they were liable to be awarded life term. However in the case of Muhammad Ali, it was fair to acquit him as he had not been found guilty.

Naqeebullah killing case

SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed, who is the investigation officer (IO) in the case of the killings of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others, submitted a report on the police efforts to arrest the absconding cops in the case.

It was maintained in the report that several raids had been conducted to trace the absconder police officials, however, no success was met.

The IO asked the court to declare the absconders as proclaimed offenders since they could not be arrested despite all the efforts. He requested the court to allow the police to initiate the proceedings of declaring the accused as proclaimed offenders, which included confiscation of their properties.

The court observed that a petition seeking transfer of the case to another court was pending with the Sindh High Court (SHC); therefore, it was not fair to pass an order before the disposal of that petition. The court adjourned the hearing till November 19.

The key accused, former Malir SSP Rao Anwar, and others were present on the hearing. Anwar and his other team members have been accused of killing Naqeebullah and three other citizens in a fake police encounter. A charge-sheet was submitted to the court in which it was claimed that a cop, who had turned approver in the case, had disclosed that on the day of the fake police encounter, he was phoned and summoned by Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat.

The approver said when he visited SHO Marwat, he found Anwar was there along with other police officers, including Shoaib Shaikh alias Shooter. He claimed that the team rushed four men Naqeebullah, Nazar Jan, Sabir and Ishaque, to a poultry farm located in Shah Latif Town after which he heard the sound of firing.

The court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Marwat, Anar Khan, Shoaib Shooter and others.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake