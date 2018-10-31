Owners, workers of ad agencies ask CJP to review decision

PESHAWAR: The owners and office-bearers of outdoor advertising agencies on Tuesday asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to review the decision of cancelling the lease and removing sign and billboards from public properties as the move would render thousands of people associated with the business jobless.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Salman Ahmad, Vice-President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Outdoor Advertising Agency, said the chief justice had issued the directive in this regard a few days ago.

He said that the advertising agencies did not occupy but secure on rent or lease a public property after completing the required procedures to install a bill or signboard.

The office-bearer said that they secured a stability certificate from the concerned government department prior to installing a billboard so it did not cause any casualty or property loss in case it was uprooted or collapsed in a storm or due to other reason.

He added that the advertising agencies in consultation with the officials of various government departments and deputy commissioners had also framed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for installing billboards.