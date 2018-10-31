Aasia Bibi verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will announce its verdict in the famous Aasia Bibi blasphemy case on Wednesday (today).

Aasia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy eight years ago, was awarded death penalty for blaspheming against the Prophet (PBUH).

On October 8, a special three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, reserved verdict after hearing the final appeal against her execution.

If the court does not rule in Aasia’s favour, her only chance will be to appeal to President Arif Alvi for clemency. A case was filed against her by a prayer leader in Katanwala village of Nankana Sahib.

The prayer leader said Aasia had confessed to committing blasphemy during an argument with a Muslim woman over a bowl of water. She was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 and has been in jail ever since.