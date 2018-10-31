Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

National

Murtaza Ali Shah
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

AJK president says Chohan’s ‘Kashmiri’ slur hurtful, whipped anger

LONDON: The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has said that Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan’s scornful remarks about Kashmiris were hurtful to Kashmiris and Pakistanis alike and the strong condemnation of the minister was right and intense from all sections of the society.

In an interview here, the AJK president expressed his sorrow over the “Kashmiri slur” that the Punjab information minister which caused protest by a large section of Kashmiris and political parties in Pakistan strongly condemned the minister for his racist and offensive remarks for Kashmiris who have historically laid their lives for Pakistan’s security and integrity.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the scornful use of the word “Kashmiri” by the minister had stirred up widespread outrage among the Kashmiri people. After speaking to community members and media at Pakistan High Commission, the president was flooded with questions on Chohan by the reporters who told the minister that Kashmiri community in Britain – estimated to be just under 1 million – was in uproar against the offensive remarks of the minister.

In a video which went viral on social media, Chohan called out the names of Sharif family members, who trace their origin to Kashmir, and while doing so, he used “Kashmiri” surname for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, ex-Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. “Hamza Shahbaz Kashmiri sahib has again deceived the nation. Pakistan has never witnessed such intimidation in its history,” he said, further addressing the Sharif brothers with Kashmiri surnames in front of the reporters in an insulting and scornful manner. “All this is happening on the instructions of Mian Shahbaz Sharif Kashmiri,” said the PTI minister.

Sardar Masood Khan said: “We saw strong condemnation of Fayazul Hasan Chohan’s remarks in both Kashmir and Pakistan. His own party protested against his remarks. He also clarified when he was told that he should not be using the word ‘Kashmiri’ as a slur and he explained his position.” The AJK president said that Kashmiris are loyal to Pakistan and consider themselves as Pakistanis. I don’t think its appropriate that Pakistanis should get themselves identified on any line other than as being Pakistani. We are all one and the same.”

When asked whether the Punjab information minister should resign over the offence he has caused, Sardar Masood Khan said that the decision in this regard will rest with the PTI leadership but the fact is that “the PTI has condemned his statement”. PTI leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur last week condemned the controversial remarks made by Chohan, assuring that the PTI would take action against the latter for using the word “Kashmiri” as a racial slur.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Italy wants to reward fertile families with state land

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport