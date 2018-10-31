Journalist mugged near Khanna Pull

Islamabad: Streets criminals have badly beaten a senior journalist of a private TV channel, Muhammad Nouman Mazhar, near Khanna Pul Monday night. The street criminals threw the journalist near a nullah after snatching his purse and mobile phone.

The unfortunate journalist was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Muhammad Nouman Mazhar is the son of Mazhar Iqbal, President, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ) Dastoor Group and nephew of Khalid Iqbal Staff Reporter ‘The News’.

Koral Police Station has registered an FIR and started investigation.

Muhammad Nouman Mazhar told ‘The News’ that he was going home after his duty. “As I reached near Khanna Pul, three muggers stopped my motorcycle on gunpoint. They demanded money and started to beat me. They snatched my purse and cell phone and threw me near a nullah. They also wanted to snatch my motorcycle but luckily my bike did not start and they left it,” he added.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ), National Press Club (NPC), Rawalpindi Crime and Court Association (RCCA) have strongly condemned this incident.