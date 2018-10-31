Data Sahib’s Urs concludes

LAHORE: The three-day celebrations of 975th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh concluded here Tuesday night at his shrine amidst strict security arrangements.

Thousands of devotees culminated their rituals, recitations and prayers and bade a befitting farewell to the annual gala of rich spiritual and cultural rituals with the traditional zeal and spirit which has been maintained for over a thousand years. The devotees gathering at the shrine of the 10th century saint from all parts of the country for three days, participated in a number of activities, including preaching congregations, Mahafil-e-Samaa, Naat Khwani, Qirat (recitation of Holy Quran), and the spiritual gatherings addressed by noted Ulema, Mashaikh and Gaddi Nasheens from different spiritual centres and darbars from all over the country.

Due to the prevailing wave of terrorism and subversive activities, the district administration took special measures to ensure security for the devotees coming from all parts of the country and outside Pakistan. Hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes policemen, besides the secret agencies personnel were deployed to check any miscreants among the visitors who were allowed entry from the walk-through gates and metal detectors.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeedul Hasan Shah supervised the Urs celebrations along with the chairman religious affairs committee of the shrine and other officials of the Auqaf Department, including Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, Director General Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari and other guests who attended the ceremony in large numbers.

Besides, a large number of Ulema and Mashaikhs from all over the country participated in the preaching congregations and meetings. Different religious and spiritual sessions were presided over by Pir Syed Muzahir Ashraf, Pir Syed Khalilur Rehman Chishti, Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi, Mufti Munibur Rehman Hazarvi, Syed Ahmad Ashraf Shah, Ghulam Qutubuddin, Nazeer Ali Shah and Baqar Ali Shah.

They offered special prayers for national security and prosperity and for the well-being of Muslim Ummah and denounced the ongoing wave of extremism and terrorism in the country.