Two youths die doing ‘wheelie’

LAHORE: Two youths died while doing wheelie in the Harbanspura police area on Tuesday. Aged between 20 and 25 years, the youths, yet to be identified, were doing wheelie near Dayal House on Canal Road. They lost control over the bike and hit the footpath. As a result, they suffered head injuries and died. Rescue 1122 and police reached the scene and collected evidences. Police have handed over the bodies to their families. Further investigation is underway.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested five dacoits. PHP Noorpur Patrolling Post received information that five armed accused were hiding in a crop. A PHP team rushed to the spot and arrested them. They were identified as Sajid, Abid Ali, Sufyan, Sohail and Tahir. Five illegal pistols and bullets also seized from them.

In addition to that, PHP also registered 79 cases against the drivers for violating traffic rules. The police impounded 43 motorbikes for using fake registration or green number plates. The police arrested six drunks for disturbing public order. Eight gamblers were arrested and Rs 32,610 in cash were seized. As many as 34 persons were arrested for installing prohibited gas cylinders.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 801 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Five people died and 917 sustained injuries. Out of the injured, 546 victims were badly injured. They were removed to hospitals.