Waqas, Hasan put PTV in semi-finals

KARACHI: Mohammad Waqas and Hasan Mohsin blasted their maiden List A centuries to put Pakistan Television in the semi-finals as they overpowered Islamabad by nine runs in the high-scoring fourth quarter-final of the Quaid-e-Azam One-day Cup at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday.

Waqas (108) and Hasan (103*) batted with perfection to guide PTV to a huge total of 329-6 in the allotted 50 overs.They then restricted Islamabad to 320-7. The federal capital’s team needed 66 off the last five overs and 20 off the last over, bowled by medium pacer Azharullah, who gave away ten runs, which sealed a well-deserved win for the state broadcasters.

After being put into bat by Islamabad’s skipper Faizan Riaz, PTV lost their top order cheaply and at one stage they were 45-3. However, Waqas was ably backed by Ali Khan (33) at this stage as they added 76 for the fourth wicket to revive the hopes of posting a good total.

Ali hit four fours in his 51-ball innings. The 20-year-old skipper Hasan then joined Waqas and both displayed fine skills in the middle, scoring 140 for the fifth wicket.Waqas, who was removed by spinner Arsal Sheikh in the 46th over, struck nine fours and three huge sixes in his 110-ball century — the first of his List A career.

Waqas reached his fifty off 64 balls and 100 off 102 deliveries. Veteran all-rounder Abdul Razzaq (9) hammered a huge six before being held in the deep by Sarmad Bhatti off the bowling of Shehzad Azam.

Hasan completed the first century of his List A career off the last ball of the innings, when on 99, he hit Hamza Nadeem for a four. Hasan smacked 13 fours and three sixes in his 70-ball knock. Mohsin completed his fifty off 45 balls and his 100 off 70 deliveries.Mohammad Irfan Junior scored 27 not out off just nine balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Medium pacer Hamza Nadeem got two for 57, removing Nihal Mansoor (18) and Azam Khan (7). Shehzad Azam, Mohammad Nadeem, Arsal Sheikh and Faizan Riaz claimed one wicket each.

In response, Islamabad’s batting revolved around 17-year-old opener Rohail Nazir (100), who hammered his first List A, a-run-a-ball hundred. Rohail scored 61 for the first wicket with Ashfaq Ali (21), who struck one six and one four from 36 balls.Rohail added 83 for the third wicket with Fahad Iqbal, who fell for 38-ball 37, which included two fours and one six.

After the fall of Rohail in the 35th over the batting load of Islamabad shifted to skipper Faizan (80), who was finally removed by rookie medium pacer Ali Imran in the second last over of the innings.

Faizan smashed seven fours and one six. He reached his fifty off 51 balls.Shehzad Azam Rana (29*) made a frantic effort near the end but failed to take his team to the target. Shehzad smacked two sixes and one four in his 20-ball knock.Leg-spinner Mohammad Irfan got 2-48, including the prized scalp of Ali Sarfraz (7).Abdul Razzaq picked 2-30 in four overs. PTV will face Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in the second semi-final on November 2.