Shujaat meets NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League-Q and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Monday said the PML-Q stood by present government to take the country out of crises.

“We believe in politics of values instead of power and has always given priority to national interests,” he expressed these views in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaisar at Parliament House on Monday.

Besides, newly elected Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain Federal Minister for Housing and Member National Assembly Chaudhry Hussain Elahi were also present on the occasion. The matters pertaining to overall economic situation and mutual interests were discussed in the meeting.