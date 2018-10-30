Champions of change initiative launched

Islamabad: Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of top corporate entities in Pakistan on Monday launched Male Champions of Change (MCC) Pakistan chapter, a new group to promote gender equality in their companies.

The MCC Pakistan unites male corporate leaders in encouraging women’s participation at all levels of employment and is modelled on an Australian initiative, which today boasts more than 211 CEOs joined in a powerful coalition to achieve gender equality.

The CEOs signed a charter establishing MCC Pakistan with a Founding Group representing Telenor Pakistan, Ubank, Netsol, Pepsico, Serena Hotels, Shell Pakistan, PMIC and EY Ford Rhodes.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, the founder of MCC Australia, Elizabeth Broderick, and the convener of MCC Pakistan, Fiza Farhan, who together have been instrumental in introducing the initiative to Pakistan.

“The way CEO’s of key private sector companies here are embracing MCC gives me great hope that women’s representation and workplace diversity will gain rapid momentum in Pakistan. I congratulate these strong corporate leaders on becoming the Founding Group of MCC Pakistan,” said Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson.

Founder of MCC Australia, Elizabeth Broderick said that women have so much to contribute towards the economy and the first step is to give them equal opportunities in the workplace.

“They possess the talent, ambition and drive needed to make a substantial contribution to their organizations’ success. By promoting policies and best practices to encourage female participation, we are giving women a voice and the chance to make an impact in the corporate world.”