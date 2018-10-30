‘Vacant posts in power companies to be filled’

LAHORE: The government is making all out efforts to raise productivity of electricity distribution companies and working on prevention of theft.

The government has allowed filling essential posts for electricity distribution companies - lines, grids, meter reading staff, etc. These posts would be filled up only on merit to cope with raising quantum of work. These views were expressed by Irfan Ali, Federal Secretary (Power Division) Ministry of Energy, in a bilateral meeting held here on Monday with the delegation of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA).

RailCop profit increases: The annual net profit of RailCop, a subsidiary of Ministry of Railways, has increased from Rs 23 million to Rs 431 million. According to a press release this was disclosed in the 38th annual meeting of RailCop held here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Chairman of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Javed Anwar while RailCop managing director Amir Nisar Ch, Board of Directors and members attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that since its inception in 1980, RailCop earned a profit of Rs 1.33 billion till 2012-2013, while it earned this much profit only from 2012-2013 to 2017-2018. It was also decided in the meeting that RailCop would provide Rs 1 million to Pakistan Railways as dividend.

New DC: The first-ever female deputy commissioner Lahore had first introductory meeting with the officers of different allied departments after joining her office here on Monday afternoon. Punjab government on Sunday posted Saliha Saeed as DC Lahore and she had become the first ever female DC Lahore in the history of Lahore. ADCR, assistant commissioners, officers of LWMC, Education, Health and other attended the meeting.

IB team: A delegation of Intelligence Bureau, Lahore, on Monday, visited the Central Police Office, Lahore. The delegation comprised of IT Manager Tariq Mehmood, Programmer, Muhammad Idrees and Programmer, Muhammad Khaleeq. During the meeting, Director Computer Bureau, CPO, Mrs Shaheen Khalid briefed the delegation in detail regarding the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) already operational in Punjab Police.

TRANSFERRED: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has issued transfer/posting orders of six police officers and directed them to report to Central Police Office with immediate effect.

These officers included SSP RIB Faisalabad Region, Muhammad Maroof Masood Safdar, SSP Investigation Gujranwala, Muhammad Tariq Aziz, Additional SP Kasur, Syed Abdul Raheem Sherazi, Commandant Lahore Ring Road Police, Imran Karamat, Additional SP Madina Town, Faisalabad, Aftab Ahmad and Principle Police Training Farooqabad, M Nadeem.