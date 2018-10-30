Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

National

BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP, Islamabad Police fail to recover missing SP

PESHAWAR: The entire police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad has failed to recover Mohammad Tahir Dawar, a superintendent of police (SP) who has been missing from the federal capital since Friday.

Dawar, who was serving as SP (Rural) in the provincial capital, went to Islamabad on Friday on a short leave and has yet to return. He was last seen going out of his Islamabad house and there has been no contact with him since then. A case was registered at a police station in Islamabad by a family member of the missing SP.

The KP Police have also sent its teams to coordinate with the Islamabad Police to recover the missing SP. The police force of the federal capital and KP, however, miserably failed to recover the officer. The delay in the recovery of the SP is causing embarrassment to the KP and Islamabad police and also the federal and provincial governments.

There is a criticism of the performance of the police and the government which have failed to recover own officer, who himself was responsible for the security of hundreds of thousands of people in his area.

Dawar had gone to Islamabad alone and none of his guards were accompanying him. He had dinner at his home in the federal capital and then went out alone at around 7pm, officials said. His cell phone was found switched off at around 8pm on Friday and it is said that only one SMS was sent from it to his family, saying he was safe and would return soon.

Dawar belongs to North Waziristan and was promoted as acting SP only a couple of months ago. He has served as DSP in different areas of Peshawar and also worked in the FIA. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Provincial Police Services Officers Association expressed grave concern over mysterious disappearance of Tahir Khan Dawar.

The President of the association, Mohammad Zafar Ali, DIG, has lamented the unfortunate events and demanded that Islamabad Police must make all-out efforts for the earliest possible recovery of the missing official. He appealed to the provincial and federal police organisations to provide assistance in this regard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport