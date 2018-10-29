Mon October 29, 2018
Lahore

October 29, 2018

GCUto set upwinter school for Chinese students

Government College University, Lahore, has signed two agreements and a memorandum of understanding with China Three Gorges University (CTGU), Yichang. TheMoU has been signed to set up awinter school for Chinese students every year in Lahore. Prof Dr KhalidManzoor Butt, chairperson of GCU Political Science Department, and Dr Huang Yinping, vice-president of CTGU, signed theMou and the agreements during the former’s visit to China to attend the President’s Forum of South-Asian-Hubei Universities Alliance hosted by the Chinese government. Prof Butt represented GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at the President’s Forum. Briefing the media about the agreements on Sunday at GCU, Prof Khalid Butt said each year for the next five years, about 20 Chinese students would attend the winter school at GCU, Lahore, for three weeks to study subjects like Pakistan studies, Pak-China relations and English. According to the MoU, each Chinese student would pay $ 180 to GCU for attending the winter school. Both universities also agreed on exchange of six students and one teacher every year for a period of fivemonths, besides holding joint conferences, trainingworkshops and seminars. Prof Butt said that CTGU, a reputed public sector university in China, had signed two important agreements with GCU for the promotion of Pakistan studies in China and China studies in Pakistan to bridge the cultural and language barriers between the two friendly nations. He said that GCU would facilitate CTGU in establishing and strengthening a Pakistan studies centre in Hubei, China, while CTGU would support the activities of the GCU Centre of Excellence, China Studies.—Correspondent

