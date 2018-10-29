Rs2.23b allocated for 17 health projects in South Punjab

Our correspondent

LAHORE ON the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, an amount of Rs2.23 billion has been allocated for 17 mega health projects in South Punjab. Mega project of Nishter-2 will soon be started in Multan. T he PTI government in its very first budget has allocated billions of rupees for health. Funds are being provided to complete health projects in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur Division and seven new development projects are also being started. According to figures of provincial budget for fiscal year 2018-19, upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan, extension of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh, upgradation of the Neurosurgery Department in Bahawalpur and provision of modern medical facilities at Sheikh Zaid Hospital, Rahimyar Khan are being included in the budget. The budget documents stated that Rs140 million for purchase of land for Nishter Hospital-2 in Multan, 11 million for the purchase of Laser Accelerator for Cancer Ward of Nishter Hospital and Rs70 million for provision of modern medical equipment in Children’s Hospital, Bahawalpur will be provided. Besides, Rs180 million have been allocated for upgrading electronic system and other medical facilities at Sheikh Zaid Hospital, Rahimyar Khan. Extension plan worth Rs400 million for Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital will be completed. Students hostel in Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur will cost Rs50 million. The extension plan of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Multan will be completed for which Rs150 million have been allocated. DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan will be upgraded and it will cost Rs623 million. Thalassaemia and Bone marrow Transplant Centre will be upgraded at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur which will cost Rs103 million. The amount of Rs20 million will be provided for the Kidney Centre in Multan. In the light of directions of the CM, steps are being taken to meet the shortage of doctors and Insaf Card will be provided to public along with other health facilities. SEMINAR: Pakistan Stroke Society and Pakistan Society of Neurology will mark the International Stroke Day by organising a seminar on October 30 at a local hotel. During event, senior doctors will educate the people on how to prevent damage from stroke in the first hour of its attack.