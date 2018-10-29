Jewellery exhibition attracts visitors

Our correspondent

LAHORE AS the fall approaches, women of the city rush towards the wedding and lifestyle exhibition, providing themwith all the accessories at affordable prices under one roof. The exhibitionwas arranged at a local hotel,where ladies enjoyed an opportunity to buy all kinds of dresses, shoes, bags, makeup and best jewellery in town in one place. The stall titled “Bejewelled” by Samar Mehmood was the talk of the town which attracted a large number of visitors. The handmade gold plated jewellery wasmesmerising and the real stones and pearls added compliment to the gorgeous pieces. SamarMehmood, the owner of Bejewelled said, “We started the jewellery chain for a noble cause. After the high rates of gold, many owners cut down their employees and huge numbers of labour got unemployed. Having no other skill, these unemployed persons desperately sought some employment. So, we hired all those experienced people and created well-earned jobs for them. The jewellery is gold plated and handmade. All the rubies, pearls and stones are original and we can recreate any design which a customer wants. We have multi-coloured and solo coloured pieces with matching pendants.” While telling her future plans she said, “Wewill be soon launching our store and our newfall collection have innovative kundan designs. Our fresh collection is multi-coloured which you can pair with formal and informal dresses. There is a huge market for this jewellery and we have the best service in Lahore.We are taking online orders and we can alsomake customised jewellery on demand.” The exhibition also showcased designer dresses, photographers, makeup artiste and all the services which you’ll need for your big day. Ayesha Sana graced the event as the chief guest and admired the jewellery collection at Bejewelled’s store.