Little Masters Chess next month

LAHORE: The Little Masters Chess Tournament, to be organised by The Laurelbank School System in collaboration with The Punjab Chess Association, is to be held on November 24 at Alhamra Town Campus. The tournament will be played under three categories are under 10 year and under 14 years. The last date of registration is November 8.
