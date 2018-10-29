Riaz Nadeem Niazi’s na’atia poetry

Riaz Nadeem Niazi Na’at poetry collection ‘Chaman Zaar-e-Hamd-o-Na’at’ has woven together the voices of his inner feelings of love and respect he possesses for Almighty Allah, and the Last of Prophets Hazrat Mohammed (peace be upon him), and his religion.

In addition to writing Hamd, Na'at, the poet writes verses in other kinds of Urdu genres as well. He has several poetry books to his credit. Of them some is on ‘ghazal’ (‘Yaadoun Kay Bhanwar’) and poetry collection (‘Tumhein Apnaana Hai’).

He has many collections on Na’at such as ‘Khusboo teri Jooyay Karam’, ‘Hooyay Jo Hazir Daray Nabi Par’, ‘Behray Tajalleeyaat’, ‘Jo Aaka Ka Naqshay Qadam Dekhtay Hain’, ‘Fasseh Na’tain’ and ‘Meray Nabi Payaray Nabi’. His book ‘Gulzaray Ahlay Bait’ consists of ‘Salaamo Manqabat’. The latest collection of his Na’at poetry C’haman Zaaray Hamdo Na’at’ has exceptional quality.

He has also two books on children to his credit and 60 compilations on Na’at, Ghazal and other kinds of verses.

Riaz Nadeem Niazi is among those Na’atia poets who respect the sacred traditional values and avoids walking in the footsteps of others. His poetry gives the feeling that his style and tone are to some extent poles apart from the general drift of Na’at poetry. He conscientiously tries to walk on his own path unnoticed and undisturbed.

His meditative and insightful poems offer us revealing glimpses of his soul engaged in meaningful dialogue. His pious poetry draws from the timeless wisdom, power, and beauty residing deeply within the hearts of all who love Allah.

Emerging within classic themes that deliver valuable messages, the inspiring and honest chorus of voices beckons us to journey into the real, beautiful, and civilized territory of the poet’s heart and soul.

In his beautiful volume of Na’at poetry, he brings into the light familiar voices of sacred expressions across the Urdu literary world. He has contributed hopes, desires, dreams, and love narratives to this volume. His is poetry which breathes in holy love experience and breathes out the poet’s own holy love account.

The potential readers of this Na’at poetry collection will find poetry that speaks to the heart and the soul. I highly recommend this volume to anyone who values the sacrosanct poetry.

This beautiful book of Na’at poetry speaks of the longings of the poet’s heart, the habits of his mind, the prayers often unspoken; of silent cries in the dark to Allah, to the consecrated poetry lovers, and to anyone who may listen and be moved. It is an ode to the muzzled yearnings of a majority of humanity.

Riaz Nadeem Niazi Na’at poetry is a work of art that inspires us to recite it in a unifying voice and make a difference in our careworn world.