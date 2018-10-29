Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 29, 2018

27 outlaws arrested from capital

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 27 outlaws including two street criminals from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari assigned the task to SP (Saddar Zone) Umer Khan to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He constituted a team under supervision of SHO Tarnol police station Muhammad Iqbal which included Sub-Inspector Yar Muhammad and others. This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest two persons identified as Ikram resident of Dhoke Pracha Rawalpindi and Adil resident Dhoke Matkayal Rawalpindi. Police also recovered cash, cell phones and weapons from them while further investigation is underway from them. Cases have been registered and further investigation is being made from them.

Furthermore, Inspector Muhammad Ijaz , Sub Inspectors Yar Muhammad, Aziz Ahmed from Tarnol police station arrested nine accused namely Nasrullah, Jamal, Javed Iqbal, Barar Shah, Qaisar Asgher, Jehnzaib, Amjad, Saddam, Tanveer and recovered 4.170 kilograms heroin, 350 gram hashish, two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

ASI Muhammad Afzal from CIA police arrested a proclaimed offender, Waheed.

Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa from Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Asmat and Saad Khursheed and recovered two pistols from their possession.

Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal arrested Amir Shahzad and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Sihala police arrested Shah zaman and recovered 510 gram hashish from him. ASI Qasim Zia arrested accused Sayab Basheer involved in selling petroleum products illegally.

Shalimar police arrested two accused Usman and Anthony and recovered 15 gram ice, 100 gram heroin and 120 gram hashish from their possession.

Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal from Industrial-Area police arrested Afzal and recovered one wine bottle from him.

ASI Raza Muhammad arrested two Zahid Gul and Habib involved in selling illegal sale of petroleum products.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Amjad from Sabzi Mandi police arrested Afzal and recovered 371 gram heroin from him.

Sub-inspector Umer Hayat arrested Noor and Imran and recovered Kalashnikov and one 30 bore pistol from their possession respectively.

ASI Zafar Medhi from Khanna police arrested Qasim and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP (Operations) Islamabad Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari has directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against those involvements in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

He said that menace of drug peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere and strict action to be ensured against those involved in such ugly business or activity.

The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

