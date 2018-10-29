Man wanted in Islamabad murder case arrested in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police in collaboration with the Islamabad police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect in Karachi who was allegedly involved in a murder case in the federal capital.

The suspect, Faryad, was arrested during a joint operation of the CTD and Islamabad police. According to CTD SSP Junaid Shaikh, the accused was wanted to the Islamabad police for his alleged involvement in the murder a factory owner, Imdad, in Islamabad around one-and-a-half month ago.

The man has been accused of killing Imdad and dumping his body on the factory premises before escaping with an amount of Rs500,000. The suspect fled Islamabad after the murder and shifted to Karachi where he was working as a labourer, said CTD officials.

Separately, the CTD arrested two suspected criminals and seized arms and ammunition from their possession. The suspects were identified as Sabur and Salahuddin. According to CTD officials, they were involved in various cases of street crime. Cases were registered against them while further investigations are under way.

A day earlier, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) had arrested an alleged target killer from the Sharifabad area of District Central. ACLC chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh said personnel of the cell were on routine snap checking when they spotted a suspicious person riding a motorcycle and signalled him to stop.

The suspect, however, tried to speed away. The police pursued the motorcyclist and arrested him. He was later identified as Mirza Faisal Baig. SSP Munir said Baig was a former sector incharge of a religious party. Investigations revealed that in 2013 he had murdered Kashif Qadir and Syed Nasir Iqbal in Shah Faisal Colony and Talat Mahmood in 2015.

A mini Kalashnikov with bullets and a TT pistol were found on him. They police impounded his motorcycle that was said to be the stolen property of Sharifabad Police Station. The arrested man was later shifted to the headquarters for interrogation. Further investigations are under way.