Trump refuses India’s invitation for Republic Day celebrations

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has turned down India’s invitation to participate in its Republic Day, which is commemorated on January 26.

The refusal comes at a time when the two countries don’t enjoy cordial relations as they have in the past, as the US recently warned India against signing a missile deal with Russia. Trump administration has also asked India to stop oil imports from Iran or face sanctions.

Trump has refused the invitation because he will reportedly delivering the State of The Union (SOTU) address. Last US president, Barack Obama, also attended the Republic Day celebrations in 2015, when the SOTU was postponed.