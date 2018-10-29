Mon October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018

Progress in country has taken off: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday said he feels that the country is moving towards the takeoff position for the first time in its history.

Addressing a ceremony at the Data Darbar here, the chief justice prayed to Allah Almighty to give this nation an honest and patriotic leadership which could guide the country to progress and ultimate goal of prosperity of people. He expressed his satisfaction that the country has started positively moving towards development, though various departments needed reformation.

The CJP said, “The nation is actively donating to the dams fund and work on construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam will start in January 2019.”

The CJP said that construction of dams was essential for survival of the country and “we have to build dams on an urgent basis, as they are crucial for us.” He said we would have to create a conducive environment for our next generations so that they could get a respectable place in comity of nations.

Justice Nisar said, “We have to love this country. A lot of sacrifices have been made for it. “I have hope in God that the country will make progress soon,” he said. “For the first time, it feels like the country is taking off towards progress and we will soon reach the destination of prosperity,” Justice Nisar added. This change needed to be sustained, he said.

The chief justice was given cheques by several devotees for the dams fund during his visit. The Chief Justice said that our religion Islam gives us the lesson of serving humanity. Sufis like Hazrat Ali Hajvery, commonly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, always emphasised following Islam in its true spirit. He said, "Islam gives a message to serve people and create facilities for them". He said God always showered blessings on Lahore and Pakistan due to Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh.

Mian Saqib Nisar said that the menace of terrorism and extremism can be ended by acting on the teachings of Data Gunj Bakhsh and other Sufi saints. The CJP said there were a number of things in the country which needed to be corrected and "we will have to express our love for the country by discharging our duties honestly".

Earlier, a chador-laying ceremony was held, which was participated by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Religious Affairs and Auqaf DG Tahir Raza Bukhari and others.

