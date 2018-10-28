Hospital MS, accountant booked for defalcation

FAISALABAD: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Region Saturday registered a case against Dr Asfand Yar (Grade 18),

Medical Superintendent of Samanabad General Hospital, and hospital accountant Tahir Khaleeq over embezzlement of Rs1,813,255.

ACE director Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq said the case against MS and accountant of the General Hospital Samanabad was registered on the complaint of Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad.

Moreover, another complaints was lodged against Habibur Rehman Qureshi, chief officer, District Council, Toba Tek Singh; Malik Abdul Sattar Ghaffar, M Azam and Zeeshan Azam for constructing a marquee without any legal entitlement and legal procedure. He said the ACE had retrieved the six-kanal state land worth millions of rupees from the accused.

FIA NABS SEVEN HUMAN SMUGGLERS: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad region teams have arrested seven human smugglers, including three proclaimed offenders who had extracted millions of rupees from the people willing to go to UAE, Italy, Bahrain and other countries for employment.

Those arrested included M Akram, Gul Hassan, Khalid, Nasir, Tanvir and Waris.

The FIA also arrested Fesco’s assistant lineman Farrukh Shahzad for receiving illegal gratification from a complainant.

BOY COMMITS SUICIDE: Qudratullah, 20, of Chak 190/RB, Bhowana, committed suicide by consuming poisonous spray due to some domestic problems.