Shahbaz to be kept at Ministers Enclave during NA session

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will be kept in a bungalow at the Ministers Enclave during the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

Shahbaz is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore.

The assembly will remain in session for 12 days beginning Monday till November 9. The bungalow will be treated as a safe house.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News that the government was opposed to the idea but the administration had informed the NAB that fool-proof security arrangements were required for Shahbaz Sharif’s safety.

The sources said the NAB had its own facility in Sector G-6 but it was not sure how far it would be secure for the opposition leader.

The situation could be changed if the Accountability Court, Lahore didn’t grant physical remand of Shahbaz Sharif to the NAB tomorrow and consign him to the judicial remand.

In that case, the custody will become the district administration’s responsibility and the residence of opposition leader could be declared as sub-jail.