Qureshi seeks PPP, PML-N help for creation of south Punjab province

MULTAN: The Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Pakistan People’s Party should support the move to create south Punjab province, instead of criticising or raising objections on the honest PTI efforts.

Talking to the media here after his arrival from Islamabad, the foreign minister said the PTI needs cooperation from the PPP and the PML-N for creation of south Punjab province.

He said the PTI could not amend the constitution alone for creation of south Punjab province and the party needed cooperation from the PPP and the PML-N. The creation of south Punjab would favour all the political parties.

He said the south Punjab province would be created as a result of collective efforts of all the political parties. The PPP has ruled the country for five years, but it failed to create a province in south Punjab. He said it is very easy to criticise the government and raise objections, but accomplishing a task is really difficult.

The foreign minister said China is a close ally and a most reliable friend of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the country to discuss all the issues of mutual interest including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and look for business opportunities and the Chinese investment in Pakistan in different sectors.

The foreign minister said the Saudi financial assistance would stabilise economy and bring positive changes in the economy.

About Afghan issue, he said Pakistan wishes peace between the two countries. He said Afghanistan is levelling baseless charges against Pakistan, which is not good to seek solution. He said the PTI government is very serious to solve 70 years old problem of Kashmir dispute and is ready to talk to India on the issue.

He said the people of Pakistan are more conscious and aware about the opposition parties and they understand the unity among opposition parties has developed to protect their personal stakes.