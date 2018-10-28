Ahsan Iqbal’s attacker gets 30 years jail

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-terrorism court awarded 30 years imprisonment to an accused involved in attacking former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and acquitted four others, here on Saturday.

After completion of the hearing, the judge announced 30 years imprisonment to main accused Abid Iqbal while four others Qari Shahid, Sohail Tariq, Azeem and Ashraf were acquitted by giving them the benefit of doubt.

The accused Abid shot at and injured Ahsan Iqbal when he was addressing a public meeting at Narowal on May 6, 2018.