Orakzai residents protest illegal lease of land

KALAYA: Hundreds of tribesmen belonging to Chapar Mashti area in the Orakzai tribal district on Saturday took out a rally to protest the illegal leasing of lands and urged the government to cancel the deal forthwith.

Led by local tribal elders Malik Syed Habib, Malik Muhammad Ayaz, Malik Amir Badshah and others, the protesters were chanting slogans against the district administration.

Addressing the protesters, Malik Syed Habib and others said that the district administration had granted the precious lands spanning over hundreds of acres to Malik Shaheen, a local property dealer, on a lease through forgery and fake signatures three months ago.

They said that the lands were common property and the district administration had no right to lease out without prior consent of the locals.

They warned that if the district administration did not revoke the lease they would extend their protest to other parts of the district.

Meanwhile, the officials of district administration and security forces reached the spot and held negotiations with the elders.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after the officials assured to address their grievances forthwith.